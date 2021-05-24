Chesterfield police arrest man suspected of stealing from grocery shoppers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has arrested a man suspected of stealing crash and credit cards from “elderly” grocery shoppers.

According to a release from police, multiple older adults who had left their purses unattended in shopping carts reported missing cash and credit cards. These incidents happened at local stores in March, police say it was “a pattern of thefts.”

Police arrested 54-year-old Darnell Mills on May 21 on three larceny charges and credit card fraud.

Mills is being held without bond at Chesterfield County Jail.

Information about this case can be reported to Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.