CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nine people are in custody after an online chat sting operation carried out by police in Chesterfield County.

The operation was conducted on March 3 by detectives from the Special Victims and Vice and Narcotics unit. The suspects are accused of soliciting who they believed to be minors for sex via social media. When the suspects arrived at the designated meeting location, they were arrested.

The nine people facing charges from the sting include Justin J. Balwin, 34, Jonatan Benitez, 21, Abdul S. Hairan, 23, Shalompaul D. Kalyanapu, 27, Delvan A. Lopez Garcia, 30, Armin Muhic, 31, Robert L. Scott II, 41, and Jermia M. Worsham 43. All suspects have been arrested but still await sentencing.

The suspects are all from central Virginia, except Scott, who is from Oxford, Alabama. Each suspect faces a charge of attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor, except Muhic, who was instead charged with attempting to solicit prostitution.

Recently, detectives from Chesterfield County Police also stopped a man traveling from North Carolina to solicit sex from who he believed to be a woman and an underaged girl. Sumanta Mandal, 50, was arrested on Feb. 24. He was charged with attempted sodomy and use of a communications device to harm a child.