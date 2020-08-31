Chesterfield police arrest three suspects involved in a January homicide

(Left to right) Kanavis C. Davis, 26, of the 1000 block of Elm Shadow Drive in Richmond; Joshua M. Cousins, 55, of the 2500 block of Dana Street in Richmond; and Dayomic J. Smith, 41, of the 2200 block of Troy Court in Richmond.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department announced Monday that they have arrested three suspects involved in a robbery and homicide that occurred in January.

Police said at about 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, officers responded to a report that a man had been shot during a robbery at a residence in the 149000 block of Rowlett Road.

Police were told two unknown suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded money. Once they got the money, the suspects shot the victim, David W. Crostic, 51, and fled the scene.

Crostic later died at the hospital.

The department said with help from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, they arrested three suspects in relation to this homicide on Aug. 27.

The suspects are:

Dayomic J. Smith, 41, of the 2200 block of Troy Court in Richmond

Kanavis C. Davis, 26, of the 1000 block of Elm Shadow Drive in Richmond

Joshua M. Cousins, 55, of the 2500 block of Dana Street in Richmond

All three men are charged with burglary with intent to commit abduction with a deadly weapon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Smith and Cousins are being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond and Davis is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

Police said they are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

