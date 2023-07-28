CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has made two arrests in connection to a stabbing at a local restaurant, but are still looking for three more suspects.

The incident occurred on July 23, with officers responding to the Mi Patria restaurant located at 6019 Belmont Road just before 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Chesterfield police said he is still receiving treatment there at this time.

On July 28, Chesterfield police arrested two county residents — 40-year-old Mariano Turcios Fajardo and 36-year-old Miguel Giron Veli — in connection to this incident. They have been charged with malicious wounding by mob, and are being held without bond.

Three additional suspects are still being sought by police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251.