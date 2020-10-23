Chesterfield Police ask for public’s help solving three recent crimes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is looking to solve a trailer larceny, catch a larceny suspect and arrest someone for drug charges.
Police say the trailer was stolen from the AAPCO at 6710 Jefferson Davis Highway on Oct. 15 around 4 a.m. The trailer contained around $8,000 worth of bathroom and vanity supplies. The truck seen driving away with the trailer was a two-tone Ford F150 possibly from 1992-1996.
The first fugitive on CCPD’s list this week is wanted for grand larceny and breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony. Boyd Nelson Randolph is a 55-year-old man. He is 6 foot 2 inches and weighs around 230 pounds.
The second fugitive is Christopher Silverthrone, he is wanted for drug charges. Silverthorne is male, 31 years old, 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone who can help solve any of these crime, or have information about any unsolved crime and/or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app.
