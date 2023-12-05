CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man.

According to Chesterfield Police, 65-year-old Barry Powell, Sr. was last seen at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 on the 7000 block of Mason Run Road in Chesterfield. He was last seen wearing blue pajama pants, a black t-shirt, a black jacket with a hood, a hat and white shoes.

According to Virginia State Police, Powell is believed to be traveling on foot and is known to frequent the BP gas station at 4224 Beulah Road in Chesterfield.

Anyone with information related to Powell’s whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.