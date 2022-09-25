According to police, 36-year-old Wayne Marvin of the 5700 block of Vinings drive was last seen at a relative’s home on the 3100 block of Tanners Way around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, ripped blue jeans and black shoes. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man.

According to police, 36-year-old Wayne Marvin of the 5700 block of Vinings drive was last seen at a relative’s home on the 3100 block of Tanners Way around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, ripped blue jeans and black shoes.

Marvin is a Black man standing about 5’7″ and weighs around 145 pounds. He has short black hair, facial hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Marvin or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.