60-year-old Kenneth Irving of the 1800 block of Berkeley Avenue in Petersburg was last seen at his work on the 7500 block of Whitepine Road on Sept. 8. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say has not been seen in almost a month.

According to police, 60-year-old Kenneth Irving of the 1800 block of Berkeley Avenue in Petersburg was last seen at his work on the 7500 block of Whitepine Road on Sept. 8. He was reported missing by a family member on Sept. 15.

Irving is a 5-foot-8-inch tall White man who weighs around 165 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. He is believed to be driving a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee with Virginia tags JVY-6091 and is known to frequent hotels near the intersection of Interstate 95 and Willis Road.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Irving or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.