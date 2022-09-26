Damon Satchell (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are asking for help locating a man they say is wanted on multiple charges.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, 19-year-old Damon Satchell is wanted for robbery, felonious assault, malicious wounding, burglary and two counts of using a firearm while committing a felony.

Satchell is described as a 5’5″ tall Black man who weighs around 115 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Satchell or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.