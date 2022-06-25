Kayla Desjardins and Guyan Griffiths are both wanted by Chesterfield Police.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding two wanted fugitives.

According to police, 32-year-old Kayla Desjardins is wanted for possession of controlled substances. She has blue eyes and red hair, stands about 5’4″ and weighs about 145 pounds.

43-year-old Guyan Niel Griffiths is wanted for manufacture, sale and possession of a controlled substance. He has brown eyes and black hair, stands about 6’1″ and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone who may have seen Desjardins or Griffiths is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.