CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help solving a homicide case three days after its 12-year anniversary.

According to police, at around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2010, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Bridget Court in North Chesterfield. When they got there, they found James Patrick Mosely in a parking lot with several gunshot wounds. Mosley was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Patrick Mosley (Photo: Chesterfield Police) Photo: Chesterfield Police

Witnesses described a Black man with a dark-colored hoodie in the area at the time of the shooting, as well as a dark-colored vehicle speeding away from the scene.

Mosley’s family members are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in related to this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.