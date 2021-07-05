Chesterfield police asking for help solving 1995 cold case homicide

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help solving a 1995 cold case homicide.

Police say at about 6:35 a.m. on Feb. 26, 1995, officers responded to 3401 Courthouse Road for a report of an unresponsive man in the road at Rockwood Park. Once on scene, police determined the man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Manuel Antonio Jimenez, 41.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime solvers at 804-48-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app. They guarantee you will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.