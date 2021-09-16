Chesterfield police asking for help solving 2016 murder

Police are asking for the public’s help solving the murder of Jerry Vadal Colyer Jr., who was shot and killed nearly 5 years ago. (Photo: Chesterfield Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an unsolved murder from nearly five years ago.

Police said at about 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2016, police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at the Econo Lodge on 2310 Indian Hill Road. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as s Jerry Vadal Colyer Jr., 43, of the 2700 block of Haden Avenu, shot. He died at the scene.

Police have released a 13-minute long video about the case, which includes interviews, archival photos and surveillance video. You can watch it below:

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department’s Unsolved/Major Investigations Group at 804-717-6024 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Information that leads to a successful conviction in the case may receive a $20,000 reward from the Federal Bureau of investigation.