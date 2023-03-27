CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say punched a woman in the face before trying to strangle her and drag her into the woods.

According to police, the incident took place at around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 on the 3000 block of Water Creek Court. The victim told police that she was walking to her apartment when an unknown man walked past her and began to speak to her.

The woman told the man that she did not speak English, but he continued to speak to her. He then punched her in the face, began to strangle her and tried to drag her into the woods. The woman was able to get away from the man and call for help, the man then ran into the woods towards Genito Place.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his mid-to-late 20s, standing between 5’6″ and 5’10” with a slim build and slim face. He had a small nose and dark eyes. Anyone who believes they may know the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.