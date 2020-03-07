Chesterfield Police: Car flipped over after running red light near Robious Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are investigating a 2-vehicle crash that left a car flipped upside-down near Robious Road and Old Bon Air Road Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash around 3:45 p.m. and said that a vehicle ran a red light and struck another vehicle before flipping over on its hood. Police say all drivers and passengers in the accident were wearing seatbelts and no injuries have been reported.

The vehicles have been towed and traffic was only temporarily affected.

