CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has charged a woman after her infant was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Hull Street Road earlier this month.

Around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, June 5, officers were called to the 20800 block of Hull Street Road for a reported motor vehicle crash.

According to police, a 1999 Toyota sedan had been traveling east on Hull Street Road when it hit a 2019 GMC pickup truck and camper that had pulled over on the right shoulder.

An infant passenger in the Toyota — identified as JY’Aire A. Jackson of the 2300 block of Ives Lane — was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Toyota — identified as 29-year-old Breonni Jackson, JY’Aire’s mother — was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, June 12, Jackson was served with a releasable warrant for reckless driving and a summons for driving without insurance in relation to the crash.