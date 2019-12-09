1  of  4
Chesterfield Police cruiser hits car while responding to call

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County Police cruiser was involved in a crash Monday afternoon.

A Chesterfield Police spokesperson told 8News the police officer was responding to a call when the officer’s vehicle hit another vehicle at the intersection of Irongate Drive and Iron Bridge Road.

One person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

