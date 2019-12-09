Chesterfield Police cruiser hits car while responding to call

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County Police cruiser was involved in a crash Monday afternoon.

A Chesterfield Police spokesperson told 8News the police officer was responding to a call when the officer’s vehicle hit another vehicle at the intersection of Irongate Drive and Iron Bridge Road.

POLICE CRUISER INVOLVED CRASH 🚨 A Chesterfield police officer was responding to a call when they hit another car in the intersection. One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Details at 5 pm and 6 pm on @8NEWS. pic.twitter.com/riozurZPNO — Sierra Fox (@Sierra8News) December 9, 2019

One person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.