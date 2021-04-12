Chesterfield Police Department searching for missing 42-year-old woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for help locating a woman who went missing on Monday. Mary Mullen, 42, left her residence in Chesterfield County and was reported missing later in the day after not returning home.

Mullen’s home, in the 2700 block of Tipton Street, was the last place she was seen.

Police describe her as a white woman who is about 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds. Mullen has brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known outfit was blue jeans, a black jacket and a brown backpack.

CCPD asks that anyone with information about where Mullen is call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.