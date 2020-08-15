Chesterfield Police executing traffic operation to curb speeding

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers are warned! Chesterfield County Police says the department will be executing a traffic enforcement operation beginning next week.

Authorities say from Sunday, Aug. 16 through Saturday, Aug. 22, additional officers will patrol Hull Street Road and Courthouse Road. The operation will also include connecting pathways: Courthouse Road, Turner Road, Old Hundred Road S., Winterpock Road as well as others.

Chesterfield Police say there has been 14 traffic-related deaths in the county this year. They say speeding, alcohol and unrestrained occupants have contributed to the deaths.

Police used this information as a reminder to a citizens to buckle up and drive safely.

