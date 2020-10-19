Chesterfield police: Fatal crashes, DUI arrests up in 2020

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has seen an uptick in fatal crashes and DUI arrests in the county this year. They are now asking drivers to slow down and wear their seat belts in hopes of preventing a continuing escalation in incidents.

The department gathered numbers from Jan. 1 to Oct. 18 in 2019 and 2020 and saw a concerning increase. Up until this time last year there were 13 fatal crashes, four involving pedestrians being struck and killed. This year those numbers went up to 18 fatal crashes and seven pedestrians killed in collisions.

“Most, if not all, of these fatal crashes were preventable,” said Traffic Safety Section Sgt. Stephan Rouze. “Speeding is a choice. Driving drunk is a choice. Not wearing a seat belt is a choice. And all these choices can have fatal consequences.”

Police say that speed, alcohol and seat belt use have all contributed to the fatalities.

CCPD says in order to prevent fatal crashes they have been cracking down on drunk driving. There 862 DUI arrests made by October, 2020 and 788 DUI arrests made in the same time frame last year.

“We are urging drivers to slow down, drive sober and ensure everyone in their vehicle is buckled up,” Rouze said. “These simple choices will save lives.”

LATEST HEADLINES: