CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department said it has found a 12-year-old girl who was last seen in May.

Police said Genesis Garcia Hernandez, 12, of the 12200 block of Hampton Valley Court, was found unharmed on June 23. Hernandez was reported missing as a runaway and had last been seen on May 28.