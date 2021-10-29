Chesterfield Police focusing on Route 1 and 10 during traffic operation next week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police said they will conduct a traffic enforcement operation from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, focussing on the Chester and Enon areas.

CCPD said additional officers will be patrolling the area that week, focusing on pedestrian safety, speeding, reckless driving, red-light running, impaired driving and cellphone use while driving.

Officers will be around Route 10 and Route 1, in addition to several connecting roads, like Chester Road, Harrowgate Road, Curtis Street, Osborne Road and Rivers Bend Boulevard.

Chesterfield Police said they have had four fatal crashes in the Chester and Enon areas since Oct. 1, with speed, alcohol, lack of seatbelt use and distracted driving factors in those incidents.