CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For nearly an hour before gunfire erupted at a Chesterfield graduation party, neighbors had been calling the police, complaining about noise and a rowdy crowd.

Residents who live near Weybridge and Stepney Roads described the scene as “chaotic,” saying dozens of cars had lined their street, with people blasting music and fighting. They told 8News that the Mineola neighborhood is normally quiet, so this led them to call the police for assistance.

Chesterfield police confirmed they received five noise complaints leading up to the shooting, with calls starting at 9:38 p.m. However, police did not show up at the party until 10:20 p.m. – after they received reports of gunfire. Their arrival also came after 20-year-old Taborri Carter had been shot to death in the street.

Five other young people between 16 and 21 years old had also been shot by the time police arrived. In addition, two teens were hit by a car while running away from the deadly chaos.

Several neighbors shared concerns with 8News about what they believed was a delayed response from police. Liz Caroon, a spokesperson for the department, said the 43 officers on duty Friday night were tied up with higher priority calls when those five noise complaints came in.

Chesterfield graduation party shooting scene (Tyler Hall, 8News)

Chesterfield graduation party shooting scene (Tyler Hall, 8News)

Chesterfield graduation party shooting scene (Ben Dennis, 8News)

Chesterfield graduation party shooting scene (Tyler Hall, 8News)

In a press conference over the weekend, Major Brad Badgerow stated, “If we had a crystal ball and we knew what was going on, we would have done something else. But we have to go by priority calls and that’s what we did. When this one became a priority, we were there.”

8News obtained the exact timeline of police responses on the night of the deadly party:

7:58 p.m. – A caller reported that suspects were seen pulling on car door handles. Officers ended up arresting several juveniles, at least one had a firearm. 16 officers were on this call.

– A caller reported that suspects were seen pulling on car door handles. Officers ended up arresting several juveniles, at least one had a firearm. 16 officers were on this call. 9:19 p.m. – A caller reported a dispute between a group home resident and staff. 4 officers were on this call.

– A caller reported a dispute between a group home resident and staff. 4 officers were on this call. 9:38 p.m. – A caller reported a suicidal juvenile was threatening to burn the residence and kill himself. A total of three officers were on this call.

– A caller reported a suicidal juvenile was threatening to burn the residence and kill himself. A total of three officers were on this call. 9:50 p.m. – A caller reported two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash; one of the drivers ended up being found to be driving under the influence and was arrested. A total of seven officers were on this call.

– A caller reported two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash; one of the drivers ended up being found to be driving under the influence and was arrested. A total of seven officers were on this call. 9:54 p.m. – A caller reported an adult female was being held captive at a location. A total of 14 officers were on this call. Most of the officers on this call left when the shooting call came in to respond to that scene.

Chesterfield police added that they had a total of 62 calls for service countywide between 8 and 10:30 p.m. on Friday night.

“We understand the concern from neighbors,” Caroon said. “This is an isolated incident and it certainly isn’t anything normal for the area. We remain ready and equipped to partner with the community to maintain the level of safety our citizens recognize and deserve.”

As of Tuesday, police had not released suspect information related to this shooting. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers.