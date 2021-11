CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re looking to make a difference in the lives of kids in your community, Chesterfield County Police might have a job for you.

Part-time positions are now available for child safety officers.

As an officer, you would go to elementary schools and teach students valuable life lessons.

Applications are open through Dec. 5. To see available positions and to apply, head to chesterfield.gov.