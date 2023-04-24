CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a hit-and-run suspect who they say hit a 3-year-old boy on Walmsley Boulevard Sunday evening before leaving the scene.

According to police, officers responded to the 6500 block of Walmsley Boulevard at around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 after it was reported that a driver ran over a child in a driveway and left the scene.

The victim, a 3-year-old boy, is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is believed that the suspect hit the child as they were leaving the property. Security cameras captured two cars leaving around the time the crash took place, one is described as a white Acura sedan and the other is described as a silver or grey Nissan sedan.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a hit-and-run suspect who they say hit a 3-year-old boy on Walmsley Boulevard Sunday evening before leaving the scene. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Anyone who recognizes either of the cars pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 807-748-1251.