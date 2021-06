RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are hosting a safety class for recent high school graduates.

They’ll cover things like conflict resolution and how to protect your personal information.

The class is June 29 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Eanes-Pittman Training Facility on Public Safety Way.

Seating will be first come, first served. One guardian may attend with their child.