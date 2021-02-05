Chesterfield police holding medication take-back event in March

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is encouraging people to start gathering their old and no longer needed medications now. They will be accepting and properly disposing of these medicines at an event on Saturday, March 27.

They will be taking everything from human medications to pet medications. The only thing they cannot take is sharp needles.

The Medication Take-Back event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the. Chesterfield County Police Department Community Services Building on 2730 Hicks Road.