Chesterfield Police holds crash simulator training amid rise in pedestrian-related wrecks

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Vehicle crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists are a common scene for police and emergency workers.

It’s why Chesterfield police officers took part in a crash simulator training course Wednesday to help prepare them for future investigations.

Held at the Safety Town training area in Chesterfield County, the simulation demonstrated the amount of force a person could be struck with by a car. Chesterfield County police officers, along with other agencies, learned how to investigate.

In the class, a lightweight dummy gave officers up close and personal view of the impact.

“We make sure that we have the ability to evaluate evidence in a particular case and make a determination as to what happened using the best scientific methods possible,” said Jeffrey Katz, who is the Chief of Police at the Chesterfield County Police Department.

In the simulation, the driver will break just before hitting the dummy. Officers are trained to take various measurements after initial impact. Once the point of impact is marked, leftover debris is measured to the point of impact. Officers are trained to measure the person’s first touch after being struck as well as the height from the ground to the person’s belly button.

“Anytime we get a crash like this, the number one question an officer will get is, how fast was the vehicle going?” said Steven Carbajal, who is a Bicycle Pedestrian Crash Instructor at the Institute of Police Technology and Management.

According to Carbajal, officers are able to evaluate the data and draw a reasonable conclusion. The evidence will provide the rate of speed.

Katz adds that pedestrian crashes are on the rise nationwide. One-third of the Chesterfield County fatalities are pedestrian-related.

“Just one person justifies us doing this,” Katz said.

The Chesterfield County Police Department’s main goal is for people to educate themselves on the issue.

According to the Department, all traffic fatalities are preventable. Not paying attention, being on your phone, being impaired and intoxication are all factors that can lead to crashes. Residents are urged to use crosswalks and to look both ways before crossing the street.

