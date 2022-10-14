CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Whether you are in the mood for tricks or treats this weekend, you can get both at the first-ever Halloween Festival and Haunted Woods event, hosted by the Chesterfield Police Activities League.

The festival will take place on Friday, Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Midlothian Mines Park at 13301 N. Woolridge Road in Midlothian.

The evening will consist of family-friendly fare like face painting, vendors and a live DJ, along with snacks from Uncle Dave’s Kettle corn and an appearance from Richmond Comics. Guests can also head into the “Haunted Woods” for more PG-13 scares.

While the festival is free for all, there is a $15 fee for the Haunted Woods tour. There is still time to register for the event online.