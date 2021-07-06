Chesterfield Police ID person killed in late June crash on Cogbill Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man killed in a crash on Cogbill Road in Chesterfield County on June 27 has been identified, according to Chesterfield County Police.

Sonnyram Sookchan, 75, of Columbia Street in Richmond, was the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu that crashed into a tree around 11:21 a.m. on June 27. Police say Sookchan’s vehicle ran off the road, overcorrected, crossed both lanes of traffic and hit the tree.

Sookchan was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or using the P3 app.