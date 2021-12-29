Chesterfield Police identify Arbor Lake Drive shooting victim

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department has identified the victim of the Arbor Lake homicide Tuesday night.

Police said they responded to several calls of shots being fired on the 6800 block of Arbor Lake Drive around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old Yabdiel Manuel Rodriquez Aquin shot. Police said Aquin died later at the scene.

Chesterfield police said they are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the p3 app.