CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has released more details as it continues to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of an infant on Hull Street Road.

Around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, June 5, a 1999 Toyota sedan driving east in the 20800 block of Hull Street Road hit a 2019 GMC pickup truck and camper that had pulled over to the right shoulder.

An infant passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police have now identified the child as JY’Aire A. Jackson of Chesterfield County.

The driver of the Toyota — an unidentified woman — was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said she has non-life-threatening injuries.

DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING IMAGES MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS

The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department at 804-748-1251.