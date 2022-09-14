CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has released the identity of the cyclist who was fatally hit by a truck while cycling Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 8000 block of Iron Bridge Road on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at around 5:30 p.m.

Police said 50-year-old Judson L. George, was moving in and out of traffic while on his bicycle before he was hit by a 2006 Ford F-150.

George lived in Blackstone, according to police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 804-748-1251.