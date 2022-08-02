CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The driver who was killed in a crash on Boulders Parkway on Monday has been identified by Chesterfield County police.

According to police, 54-year-old David H. Putnam was traveling on Boulders Parkway in a Honda CRV at 2:35 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, when his car went off the road and struck a tree.

Putnam was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. He was the car’s only occupant, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.