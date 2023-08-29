CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of a car who was killed in a crash Monday evening on Beach Road has been identified by police.

Police said Shane A. Birkhead, 25, of Chesterfield, was driving north on Beach Road when the 2005 Honda Civic he was driving ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed into the southbound lane and crashed into a 2018 Subaru Forester that was driving south.

Birkhead was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to a local hospital with, what police described as, non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Traffic Records Electronic Data system used by the DMV, so far in 2023, data shows 15 reported car crashes on Beach Road. The database revealed eight of those crashes involved teenagers.

Police will continue their investigation into this crash. Anyone with information is told to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.