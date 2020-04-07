Chesterfield Police identify man fatally struck by vehicle

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police have identified the victim of a fatal pedestrian crash on Jefferson Davis Highway.
Officers were called to the 6300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway around 8:30 p.m. Sunday following reports of a pedestrian crash. Arriving officers said a Kia Optima was traveling southbound on Jefferson Davis Highway when it struck Ricardo Otero-Garcia, 53, who was attempting to cross the road.
- PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pedestrian hit and killed on Jefferson Davis Highway
Police said Otero-Garcia, of the 6300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, was transported to an area hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene. Police did not say if any charges are pending.
An investigation is ongoing.
