CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department has announced that the victim of a shooting at the Broadwater Townhomes South of Chester has been identified.

According to police, at around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots on the 15100 block of Timsberry Circle. When they arrived, officers found 20-year-old Tyjuan Coleman inside of a car. Coleman, who had been shot multiple times, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly afterwards, officers found another shooting victim on the 15900 block of Broadwater Lane, just a few hundred feet away. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.