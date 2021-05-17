Chesterfield police identify victim of Friday’s fatal vehicle crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department has identified the victim of Friday’s fatal vehicle crash on Old Stage Road.

Police say the crash occurred at 9:30 p.m. on May 14, in the 12400 block of Old Stage Road. A 2003 Honda Sedan was traveling north when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, Angel L. Veguilla, 43, of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CPD said speed and a lack of seatbelt are considered to be contributing factors in this crash. Police say they are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.