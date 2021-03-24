Chesterfield police identify victim of Tuesday’s fatal pedestrian crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police department has identified the victim of Tuesday night’s fatal pedestrian crash.

The victim was Paul L. Barclay, 58, of the 10500 block of Dakins Drive.

The department said Barclay was hit on Courthouse Road around 8:15 p.m. on March 23, by a 2005 Ford Explorer. The Ford was driving north in the 1000 block of Courthouse Road when it hit Barclay while they were crossing the street.

Barclay was pronounced dead at the scene.

CCPD said the driver remained at the scene and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, and ask anyone with additional information to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.