CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are continuing to investigate the death of a female student whose body was discovered in the University Apartments at Ettrick.

According to police, 21-year-old Anisa M. Sistare was discovered by campus police at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12.

Chesterfield Police arrived at the 4000 block of J. Mitchell Jones Drive, after receiving a call from campus police, to find Sistare’s body — without signs of trauma — in one of the apartments.

Sistare did not reside in the apartment her body was found in. According to police, her registered residence was in the 5100 block of Hopkins Road.

The cause of death has not yet been identified. But Chesterfield Police claim that, at this point, there are no signs of foul play.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.