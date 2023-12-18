CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has released the identity of the woman who was found dead in a vehicle submerged in Swift Creek.

Police say Patricia K. Grant, 56, of the 12100 block of Chestertowne Road, was identified as the diver of the car who officials found dead submerged inside the vehicle at 10:55 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 after a more than hour-long search of Swift Creek.

(Photo: Commonwealth Media Group)

Crews with Colonial Heights Fire and EMS, Chesterfield Fire and EMS, Colonial Heights Police and State Police were dispatched to the 400 block of White Bank Road after a report came in saying a vehicle had driven into the water at about 8:53 p.m.

Officials say rescue crews entered the water by boat to begin the search at about 9:17 p.m. and found the submerged vehicle a little over an hour later.

Chesterfield police say an investigation into the incident will continue, but at this point, foul play is not suspected.