Chesterfield police investigate overnight stabbing on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department announced Saturday morning they are investigating an overnight stabbing that occurred on the 11100 block of Hull Street Road.

At about 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 3, police said they responded to a report of a person that had been stabbed. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds and lacerations.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

