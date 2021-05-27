Chesterfield police introduce new way to communicate with community

CHESTERFIELD. Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is introducing a new tool to increase communication with the community.

It’s called SPIDR Tech, and it allows law enforcement to send text messages and surveys to crime victims, reporting parties and others.

“We want feedback on an individual basis because we want to see how we’re doing on an individual measure,” Colonel Jeffrey Katz said. “Also we want to look at it collectively. We want to look at where in our community satisfaction is high and where satisfaction needs to be improved.”

Those who initially call 911 and provide a cell phone number will likely receive text messages with updates about the status of their call and a survey once the call has cleared.

Messages will not be sent if they could put the caller or involved officer in danger.

Chesterfield Police says they are the first agency in Virginia to use SPIDR TEch, and says it should be up and running within the next month.