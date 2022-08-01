CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Boulders Parkway Monday afternoon.

According to police, at approximately 2:35 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, a Honda CRV was traveling on the 1200 block of Boulders Parkway when the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Boulders Parkway will remain closed between Jahnke Road and Boulder View Drive into this evening.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.