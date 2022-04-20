CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a string of car break-ins in and around the Smoketree Neighborhood.

A Ring surveillance video captured a thief walking in a driveway, rummaging through a parked car and getting away with a purse.

Several neighbors, like Rachel Bush, chimed in on social media apps saying the same thief had hit their car, too.

“I got in the front seat and my center console was open and stuff was sitting in my passenger seat,” Bush said. “They walked away with my credit cards and a full bottle of Adderall, which has a lot of street value. They just grabbed my purse and went.”

Chesterfield police confirmed a detective has been assigned to investigate four of these cases; however, Bush says through word-of-mouth, she believes more neighbors have been impacted.

“From what I gathered in my neighborhood in Smoketree, there were about 10 other victims that got hit,” she said.

Compared to this time last year, car larcenies are down in the county, with 240 reported. Still, officers are reminding folks to lock their doors and never leave valuables in plain sight.

“I just don’t want this to keep happening in the surrounding neighborhoods,” Bush said. “Go out and get a job and work just as hard as we do and maybe you don’t have to keep stealing things.”

If you have any information about these incidents, call Chesterfield Police or Crime Solvers.