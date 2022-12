CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 9600 block of Route 1. Details are limited at this time, but witnesses reported seeing a large police presence.

Our 8news crew on scene was told by Chesterfield Police that one person had been shot. That person was allegedly taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

