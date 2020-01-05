Police: Masked man with gun robs Chesterfield Aldi

Chesterfield County, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at an Aldi Grocery Store.

Police were called to the location on 7500 Harpers Green Way at about 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, January 4th.

Officers said a masked, male suspect entered the store, showed a silver and brown handgun, and demanded money from the cash register.

No one was injured during the incident. The suspect later left the area with an unknown amount of cash.

Investigators said a laser was attached to the handgun.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-20’s, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall.

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.