CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are investigating after two police officers were shot in the Broadwater Community tonight.

A spokesperson for the police department said that on the evening of Oct. 25, the officers were responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person when the subject attacked one of the officers while the other was interviewing family members upstairs.

The first officer was shot once in the chest, but his bullet-resistant vest stopped the bullet from entering his body.

The second officer ran downstairs and was shot in the leg by the suspect, who was also shot and is now in custody.

Police said everyone involved has been taken to local hospitals and all are expected to survive their injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

