CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery that took place in the Midlothian area on Tuesday evening.

According to police, a male subject walked into the Lowe’s at 1512 Koger Center Boulevard at around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 and approached the register. When the subject was confronted by an employee, police say he took out a knife and ran away from the area with an undetermined amount of cash.

There were no injuries to any Lowe’s employees during the incident.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot 11-inch Black male wearing a black puffy jacket with a maroon sweatshirt underneath, black pants and a black hat, according to police.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.