Chesterfield Police investigating bomb threat made during virtual middle school class

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a bomb threat made during a virtual Physical Education class at Tomahawk Creek Middle School.

According to a letter sent out to parents of the class, an uninvited person joined the video call for approximately 10 seconds on Monday, Oct. 19. During that time, “this individual made some threats directed at the school.”

Police documents reveal the incident was a bomb threat, which happened at 2:20 p.m. According to district officials, that’s during Cori Bennett’s fourth block odd class.

